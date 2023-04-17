Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $170.81.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.