Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $56,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

