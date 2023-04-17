Clean Yield Group Buys 354 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 156,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 31,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 132,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.00 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.27. The company has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

