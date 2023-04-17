Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $785,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,104 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE JNJ opened at $165.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.03. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
