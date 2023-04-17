Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 309,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

