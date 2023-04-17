Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $91.09 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

