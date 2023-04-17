Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $164,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,630,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $134.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $163.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

