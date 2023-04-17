Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period.

XMHQ opened at $73.76 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

