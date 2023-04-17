Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 350.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in NiSource by 165,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $27.85 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

