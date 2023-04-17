Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 70 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $225.56 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $251.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

