Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $228.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

