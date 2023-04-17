Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.5 %

CPRT opened at $77.12 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.