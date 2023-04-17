CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $69.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.