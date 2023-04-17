Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

