D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 27,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $4,786,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI stock opened at $98.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.