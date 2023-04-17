Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $219,905,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

DG opened at $213.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.74. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.