Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $785,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,640,000 after buying an additional 1,072,104 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.