Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 239 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 7.6 %

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $138.73 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

