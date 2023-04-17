Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.4 %

Ecolab stock opened at $164.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.