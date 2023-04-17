EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT opened at $33.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

