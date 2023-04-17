Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 38,596.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.94.

Equinix Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $688.68 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $701.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

