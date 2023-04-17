Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 88,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,989,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $518,310,000 after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $165.21 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

