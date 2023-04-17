Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 119.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MCW opened at $8.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

