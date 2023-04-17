Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,679,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,778,000 after purchasing an additional 77,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after purchasing an additional 118,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 321,218 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $31.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $971.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

