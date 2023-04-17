Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 119,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.0 %

BHE opened at $22.71 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $808.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.