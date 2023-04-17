Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,227,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after buying an additional 172,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,816,000 after buying an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 110,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 80.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 91,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $259,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $855.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

