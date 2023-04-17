Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

