Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Several analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Shares of ES opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.