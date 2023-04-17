Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 48 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,714.54 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,250.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,764.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,104.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

