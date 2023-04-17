Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13. The company has a market capitalization of $472.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

