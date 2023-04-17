Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,231,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225,399 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,349,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after acquiring an additional 196,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,668,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.05 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $472.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

