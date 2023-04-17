Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 870,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter.

FSTA stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

