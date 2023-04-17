Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 543,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

