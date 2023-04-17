Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after acquiring an additional 285,636 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Articles

