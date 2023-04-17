First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

Chevron stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

