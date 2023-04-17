First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

