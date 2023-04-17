FLC Capital Advisors Sells 788 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,939.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 289,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 275,560 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

JNJ opened at $165.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average of $167.03. The company has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.