FLC Capital Advisors Sells 788 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,939.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 289,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 275,560 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %
JNJ opened at $165.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average of $167.03. The company has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
