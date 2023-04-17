Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $252.30 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $252,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $116.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.