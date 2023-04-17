Forum Financial Management LP Buys 1,721 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $165.21 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

