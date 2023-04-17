Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 5,263 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.21 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

