Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Buys 134 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 132,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $356.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

