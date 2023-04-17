FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,228 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $290.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

