Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 142.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 48,415 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Garmin Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.86 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.