GEM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

