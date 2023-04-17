Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $153,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 164,186 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $23.38 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.
Kohl’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -444.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on KSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.