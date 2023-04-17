Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $153,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 164,186 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $23.38 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.