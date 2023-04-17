Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 246,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 164,576 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:TAIL opened at $14.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $202.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

