Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 602,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 636,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 44,012 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

