Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.