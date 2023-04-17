Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $112,629,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 951.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Amcor by 39,180.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after buying an additional 5,180,025 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

