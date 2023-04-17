Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth $14,634,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 18.3% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 13.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,027,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 347,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. Citigroup cut their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

